Entertainment industry backs Pete Buttigieg for president

San Francisco/Los Angeles/Washington — Even before his top-two finish in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg was a favourite of Hollywood heavyweights who have been showering him with cash. But some industry insiders are looking beyond 2020 as they make a long-term investment in the young candidate’s career.

The openly gay former mayor of a small city is raking in more money from the entertainment industry than any of his rival Democratic presidential candidates, but has yet to rack up voter support in California, the state with the biggest delegate haul, which votes on March 3.

Buttigieg’s campaign is enjoying new energy after essentially tying with Bernie Sanders in Iowa and is favoured to place in the top tier in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

But the path ahead is rockier. He has had trouble attracting black voters and faces the next two contests in Nevada, with a heavy Latino population, and South Carolina, where a majority of the Democratic electorate is black.

“People see him as a rising star of the Democratic Party,” said Bill Carrick, a Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist, who has advised senator Dianne Feinstein, among others. “They think he has a bright future, whether through higher statewide office or a role in a Democratic administration. He’s created real buzz in the donor world.”

Buttigieg raised $640,000 in 2019 from such marquee names as Sharon Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bradley Whitford, David Geffen, Jennifer Aniston, John Stamos, George Takei, Ellen DeGeneres, Candice Bergen and Jon Landau.

By comparison, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, Joe Biden raised $449,000 in 2019, Sanders brought in $368,000 and Elizabeth Warren garnered $287,000.

“Anyone would be thrilled to raise as much money as Pete is raising in Hollywood,” said Hope Warschaw, a longtime Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles.