US sanctions hurt Havana Club rum, but alcohol will out

San José de las Lajas — US sanctions against Cuba have made life tough for producers of the island’s signature alcoholic drink, rum, but despite running a gauntlet of obstacles, they’re still managing to survive.

In a modest distillery and bottle factory in San José, 30km southeast of the capital Havana, development director at the Franco-Cuban Havana Club International, Sergio Valdes proudly announces that the company produced 4.7-million cases (of 9l each) of rum in the fiscal year 2018/2019.

“The Havana Club liquid is 100% Cuban, everything originates in Cuba,” he said. However, “the cases, bottles, labels, bottle caps — we have to import them and at any moment that can be difficult.”

Those difficulties, for example, come when a “provider tells us that he can’t sell to us any more, [or] when a provider in some place tells us he has problems paying us with his bank”.

Such situations have arisen due to the sanctions imposed by Washington that have increased under US President Donald Trump as punishment for Cuba allegedly providing military support to left-wing ally Venezuela.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s government denies providing such support but refuses to abandon its ally.

‘We’re still here’

Cuba has had much time to get used to the US embargo against the Caribbean island, which has been in place in one form or another since 1962. The embargo has been particularly harsh on Cuba’s rum exports since “being excluded from 40% of the world market already has an impact on the brand, there’s no doubt about it”, said Valdes.

“They’re shooting to kill, but we’re still here,” said Díaz-Canel in December.

Sanctions have affected all sorts of industries, such as oil, finance, travel.

The rum museum in Havana lies 150m from the cruise ship terminal, but with US liners barred from docking, the museum has been left practically deserted.