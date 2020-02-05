Pete Buttigieg in lead for Democrats in Iowa vote with Bernie Sanders second

Manchester, US — Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by leftist senator Bernie Sanders, according to partial returns released on Tuesday after an embarrassing delay in reporting the results.

Progressive standard-bearer Elizabeth Warren was in third place followed by Joe Biden, a disappointing showing for the former vice-president who has claimed he is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has been battling Biden for the moderate wing of the party, hailed what he called an “astonishing victory” in the midwestern farm state, which kicks off the presidential nominating process.

“I have never been more confident in our campaign, in our team, and in the vision that brought us to this point,” Buttigieg told ecstatic supporters in New Hampshire, which holds the next nominating contest on February 11.

With polls still mixed on whether Americans would be comfortable with an openly gay president, Buttigieg also made a rare, though implicit, reference to his sexuality — and the added significance it gave the Iowa outcome.

“It validates for a kid, somewhere in a community, wondering if he belongs, or she belongs, or they belong in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country there's a lot backing up that belief,” he said with a catch in his voice.

According to the partial results, Buttigieg, unknown nationally a year ago, leads with 26.8% followed by Sanders, the 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, with 25.2%, followed by Warren with 18.4%, and Biden with 15.4%.