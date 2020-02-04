Will any US Democrat vote with the GOP to acquit Trump?

She criticised the House for building its case on a “rotted foundation” of partisanship and arbitrary deadlines, and she said she’d leave it to voters to decide Trump’s fate in the fall.

This declaration from a Republican who was, at one time, considered a vote within reach for Democrats demonstrates how unlikely it is that any GOP senator will vote against the party, which controls the 100-member chamber. Trump’s swift wrath at any perceived disloyalty has increased the political stakes for independently minded Republicans — and helped cement a united GOP vote against his December 18 impeachment in the House.

Last year, House Republicans attracted at least two Democrats to vote against the articles charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, though one later switched his party affiliation. Still, it was enough to claim bipartisan opposition to House Democrats’ case.

Now, just one Senate Democrat voting to acquit Trump would allow the president to go into his re-election campaign claiming bipartisan vindication in his trial as well. Because it would take a two-thirds majority of the Senate to remove him from office, his eventual acquittal was never seriously in doubt.

‘Truly struggling’

Beyond Jones, the possibility of a bipartisan acquittal rests partly on the votes on the two articles by Democrats such as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who won’t have to run again until 2024. He used his floor speech on Monday to say he is still undecided, even as he criticised his Senate colleagues for not seeking more evidence in the trial.

“History will judge the Senate harshly for failing in its constitutional duty to try this case and do the impartial justice to defend the constitution and to protect our democracy,” Manchin said. “I am truly struggling with this decision and will come to a conclusion reluctantly as voting whether or not to remove a sitting president is the most consequential decision that I or any US senator will ever face.”

There are other Democrats that also remain undecided, such as Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.