Mexico’s economy shrank in 2019 for first time in 10 years

Mexico City — Mexico’s economy contracted in 2019 for the first time in a decade, data showed on Thursday, as businesses curbed investment due to concern over the economic management of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and forecasts for 2020 are also weak.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, Latin America’s second-largest economy contracted 0.1% in 2019 after growth of just over 2% in 2018, according to an earlier estimate by national statistics office INEGI.

“Today’s figures essentially confirmed that Mexico was one of the world’s worst-performing large emerging markets in 2019,” said Capital Economics in a note. “The carry-over from the weak performance in 2019 will weigh on conditions this year.” GDP was unchanged during the fourth quarter compared to the previous three months, INEGI said.

That, at least, was slightly better than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a contraction of 0.1%. A final estimate for the quarter will be published on February 25.

Mexico’s economy struggled during the first year in office of Lopez Obrador, a leftist who promised to root out corruption and chronic inequality when he took office in December 2018.

Lopez Obrador, who has pledged to deliver annual growth of 4%, shrugged off the GDP data as a yardstick from a “neoliberal” era whose policies had benefited a select few, and said wealth was now spread more equitably.

“They don’t matter that much to me, because as I say, growth may mean that there’s more money in a few hands,” he told a regular government news conference. “It’s very important to have better distribution of income and that the benefits reach all.”

Foreign investment has held firm in Mexico under his government, but domestic businesses have been more wary.

Gross fixed capital investment fell by 5.2% on the year during the first 10 months of 2019, according to figures published by INEGI in January.

Earlier this week, Carlos Salazar, head of Mexico’s powerful CCE business lobby, told a news conference that “uncertainty” had eaten into domestic investment in 2019.

However, the US ratification of a new North American trade agreement later in January and the rollout of major infrastructure projects augured more positively for 2020, he said.

Capital Economics agreed but was still downbeat, forecasting that growth will be “much weaker than most expect” with the economy expanding just 0.5% in 2020.