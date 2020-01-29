Fed holds benchmark rate steady at first meeting of 2020

Washington — The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, on Wednesday and continued to signal policy would stay on hold for the time being as the US enters a presidential election year.

The target range of the federal funds rate of 1.5% to 1.75% is “appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity”, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said on Wednesday, repeating language from the December statement. The central bank made a technical adjustment to the rate it pays on banks’ reserve balances and said it would extend a programme aimed at smoothing volatility in money markets — at least through April.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus in China is adding to questions around the global economic outlook.

The world had been experiencing sluggish growth amid trade conflicts that dampened manufacturing and exports, Powell told reporters following the Fed’s policy meeting. While some concerns have diminished recently and there are signs that global growth may be stabilising “uncertainties about the outlook remain, including those posed by the new coronavirus”.

Immediately after the decision, US stocks extended gains while yields on the 10-year Treasury were little changed, as was the dollar. Traders trimmed bets on easing by the Fed in 2020.

Policymakers also changed their language to say that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support “inflation returning to the committee’s symmetric 2% objective”. Previously they had said policy was supporting inflation “near” the goal.

Their preferred personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.5% for the 12 months ending in November.

Officials approved a 5 basis-point increase on the rate they pay on excess reserves to 1.6% — a technical adjustment designed to keep the main funds rate within its designated range. In another tweak, the Fed raised its overnight reverse repurchase rate by the same amount to 1.5%, and extended term and overnight repos at least through April. The central bank had earlier signalled such measures were possible.

In addition, the FOMC downgraded its assessment of household spending to say it has been rising at a “moderate” pace, instead of its earlier characterisation of the rate as being “strong”. The committee repeated that economic activity has been rising at a “moderate” rate, with “strong labour market conditions”.

Officials gathered with financial markets on edge as a deadly virus in China weighs on its economy and could threaten global growth. Policymakers also endured another attack from President Donald Trump, facing re-election in November, who reiterated in a tweet on Tuesday his latest call for the Fed to cut rates.