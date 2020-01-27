Robust US December retail figures point to higher GDP growth
Sector likely to see further creative disruptions as several online sales platforms gain momentum
27 January 2020 - 17:58
New York — The most recent retail sales data provides a glimpse into the mind of the US consumer. The latest monthly retail sales report from the US census bureau recorded December sales (excluding petrol, motor vehicles and restaurants) of $384.6bn.
Compared with the prior year’s $360.5bn, that’s a solid year-over-year gain of 6.7%. Sales in November 2019 were $330.2bn for a 1.1% gain over 2018’s $325.9bn. Average these two-monthly totals and you get a 4.1% year-over-year gain for the holiday-shopping period. Those are strong numbers.
