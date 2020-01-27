Explosive Trump leak from Bolton’s book may put Republicans under pressure

Washington — An explosive leak from former national security adviser John Bolton’s unpublished book that says President Donald Trump wanted to freeze aid to Ukraine until its government investigated his political rival threatens to scramble the politics of the impeachment trial and bring new pressure on Republicans to call witnesses.

Bolton’s account in the draft of his book, as described by The New York Times, fortifies the two central arguments made by Democrats in the trial: that Trump used the power of his office for political gain and that the senators urgently need to hear from witnesses the president blocked from testifying during the House inquiry.

The disclosure comes as the president’s lawyers are preparing to deliver the meat of Trump’s defence when the trial reconvenes on Monday. In an opening statement on Saturday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued that House impeachment managers had failed to prove their case, in part, because they had no first-hand evidence in charging Trump with abuse of power.