Hillary Clinton is no fan of Bernie Sanders and his baloney

Washington — Hillary Clinton has criticised the campaign of her former Democrat presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective US senator who accomplished little because “nobody liked him”.

Clinton also weighed in on the dispute between Sanders and 2020 Democrat presidential rival Elizabeth Warren centering around the electability of women, saying Sanders demonstrated “a pattern” in how his campaign attacked female rivals.

The criticism, made in a Hulu documentary to be shown at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday and in an interview promoting it, revealed lingering bitterness towards Sanders after he mounted an unexpected Democrat primary challenge to Clinton in 2016. Clinton backers blame Sanders’ supporters for tarnishing her with vitriolic criticism that helped put Republican Donald Trump in the White House.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Clinton says in the documentary, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Asked recently by the magazine if that assessment still holds, Clinton said, “Yes, it does.”

Sanders said in a statement that “my focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history”.

Clinton did not commit to endorsing and campaigning for Sanders should he win the nomination this year, citing a competitive Democrat field, but she criticised his campaign as having a culture of insult and attack.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter.

Clinton later tweeted that she would back a Democrat nominee. She wrote in a tweet: “I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views! But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”