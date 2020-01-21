Mexico’s murder rate climbs to 34,500 in one year

Mexico City — Murders in Mexico rose to a high in 2019, the first full year of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s presidency, posing a challenge to the popular leader to make good on a campaign promise of reducing violence.

Slayings, often fuelled by the nation’s drug cartels, climbed to 34,582, compared with 33,743 a year earlier, according to data released by the national public security system. The 2.5% increase represents the least since homicides fell in 2014 and compared with increases of 17% to 28% in the previous three years.

“What’s relevant is that homicides continue at an extremely high level, and the only change is the height of the wave,” said Vidal Romero, a professor of political science at Mexico’s Autonomous Institute of Technology, or ITAM. “Things haven’t changed, and there’s no policy that’s getting to the root of the problem.”

Drug traffickers pose a shared threat to the US and Mexico. Murders in the Latin American nation are often carried out with weapons smuggled in from the US. Meanwhile, American overdose deaths, from drugs that frequently originate in or travel through Mexico, surged to about 70,000 annually in recent years, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.