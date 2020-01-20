Trump team calls impeachment articles ‘deficient and rigged’ ahead of trial

Washington — President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives’ impeachment charges, describing the allegations that he had abused his power and obstructed Congress as affronts to the US constitution.

“The Senate should speedily reject these deficient articles of impeachment and acquit the president,” an executive summary of Trump’s pre-trial brief said in the Republican president’s first comprehensive defence before his Senate trial begins.

Trump, only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibility of being ousted by impeachment, is charged with abusing the powers of his office by asking Ukraine to investigate a Democratic political rival, Joe Biden, and obstructing a congressional inquiry into his conduct.

The executive summary asserted that the House Democrats’ “novel theory of ‘abuse of power’” was not an impeachable offence and supplanted the constitutional standard of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors”.

“House Democrats’ newly invented ‘abuse of power’ theory collapses at the threshold because it fails to allege any violation of law whatsoever,” the summary said.