Democrats try to curb Trump’s ability to take more military action

But Democrats, and two Senate Republicans, have expressed deep scepticism about the administration’s rationale for Trump’s order to kill major-general Qassem Soleimani, and are demanding that Congress re-assert its power over the commander-in-chief’s use of American military might against another nation.

Citing the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which forbids a president from taking the country to war without congressional approval, the measure “directs the president to terminate the use of US armed forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military”.

But the text, introduced by congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA officer with extensive experience in Iraq, also provides for key exceptions, allowing use of force to defend against or prevent an “imminent” attack against the US or Americans.

The measure has been introduced in the House as a concurrent resolution, a form of legislation that does not carry the weight of law. But as a political instrument it could serve as a stinging rebuke to Trump’s foreign policy strategy.

Trump said on Thursday ahead of the vote that he is counting on his Republican Party to present a united front against the measure. “Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution,” the president tweeted.