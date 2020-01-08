World / Americas

Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ after missile strikes

US to impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime, Trump says in address to the nation

08 January 2020 - 19:57 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by US defence secretary Mark Esper, army chief of staff general James McConville, joint chiefs of staff chair Mark Milley and Vice-President Mike Pence at the White House in Washington, the US, January 8 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — President Donald Trump said in televised remarks to the US on Wednesday that Iran appeared to be “standing down” after retaliatory attacks on US bases in Iraq, and vowed to  impose new sanctions on Tehran.

He also said the US did not necessarily have to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse the crisis.

“The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” Trump said in an address from the White House.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said.

US stocks extended gains and Treasuries turned lower after Trump toned down rhetoric against Iran. The dollar advanced, while oil fell below $61 a barrel in New York.

Iran fired more than a dozen guided missiles at two US bases in Iraq after the death of key Iranian major-general Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad this week. Iran's  retaliation raised the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern about a wider war in the Middle East.

Trump said the US “will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” in response to what he called “Iranian aggression”. He offered no specific measures.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America”, said the attacks were a “slap on the face” of the US  and said US troops should leave the region.

Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran took “proportionate measures” in self-defence and did not seek to escalate the confrontation.

Trump again vowed that he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and urged world powers including Russia and China to abandon the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and work toward a new agreement.

“We must all work together towards making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” he said.

Bloomberg, AFP

