Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ after missile strikes

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said.

US stocks extended gains and Treasuries turned lower after Trump toned down rhetoric against Iran. The dollar advanced, while oil fell below $61 a barrel in New York.

Iran fired more than a dozen guided missiles at two US bases in Iraq after the death of key Iranian major-general Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad this week. Iran's retaliation raised the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern about a wider war in the Middle East.

Trump said the US “will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” in response to what he called “Iranian aggression”. He offered no specific measures.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America”, said the attacks were a “slap on the face” of the US and said US troops should leave the region.

Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran took “proportionate measures” in self-defence and did not seek to escalate the confrontation.

Trump again vowed that he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and urged world powers including Russia and China to abandon the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and work toward a new agreement.

“We must all work together towards making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” he said.

Bloomberg, AFP