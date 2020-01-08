Bloomberg and Trump to face-off with $10m Super Bowl ads

New York — Billionaire US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg and White House incumbent Donald Trump will both be looking to score with millions of voters this Super Bowl.

The political rivals have each secured 60-second ad spots for February’s American football showpiece, commonly the most watched US television broadcast every year.

About 100-million viewers are expected to tune in on Sunday, February 2 to see the NFL’s 2019 champion crowned in Miami.

Providing they don’t turn off during the breaks, they will also see Bloomberg tout his credentials to be the Democrat nominee to take on Trump in November.

“When the Trump campaign decided to run an ad during the big game, the Bloomberg campaign responded by buying a spot. Mike is taking the fight to Trump,” Bloomberg spokesperson Michael Frazier said in an e-mail.

The announcement came shortly after the Politico website reported that Trump’s re-election campaign had bought 60 seconds of ad time for the football final.

Frazier did not specify the cost of Bloomberg’s 60-second prime-time slot but experts say a single 30-second ad goes for about $5.6m, or about $10m for double that.

The rival ads will come on the eve of the first Democrat primary in Iowa on February 3 and just a few weeks before “Super Tuesday”, which will see more than a dozen states vote.

Former New York mayor Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men, has already bought more than $100m of advertising space since he announced his candidacy in November. Bloomberg has not entered the early primaries and is banking on a big performance on Super Tuesday, scheduled for March 3.

The centrist currently sits fifth in national polls for the Democrat nomination. He trails front-runner Joe Biden, left-wingers Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg.

Last week, Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party announced they had raised $463m in 2019, nearly double what Barack Obama’s campaign had before his re-election in 2012.

AFP