US visa delays not our fault, UN tells Russia

Moscow complains that Washington is deliberately making travel to UN headquarters difficult

27 December 2019 - 07:48 Michelle Nichols
The UN flag. Picture: 123RF/ STEVE ALLEN UK
New York — UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has repeatedly expressed concern to Washington over US visa delays for officials from Russia and other countries, a UN spokesperson said on Thursday after Moscow accused Guterres of turning a blind eye.

Moscow says Washington has deliberately delayed issuing visas to Russian officials travelling to the UN headquarters in New York, a move Russia has said could further damage strained relations. The Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday accused Guterres of ignoring the US visa delays.

“For many months, the secretary-general and the UN legal counsel have repeatedly conveyed their concerns and the legal position of the organisation to senior representatives of the host country,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said Guterres and his team continue to follow the matter closely.

The latest report from the UN committee on relations with the US — as host of UN headquarters in New York — noted that other countries, including China, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Cuba, had also complained about US visa delays.

According to the report, the US said it takes its responsibilities as UN host country seriously but added that Washington “reserved the right to exclude individuals in certain limited cases where there was clear and convincing evidence that the individual was traveling to the host country primarily for purposes that were outside the scope of UN business and were prejudicial to the host country's national security”. 

Reuters

