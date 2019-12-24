World / Americas

Like, happy New Year Illinois, where pot will be legal on January 1

The state will legalise recreational marijuana use on New Year’s Day, which is is projected to generate more than $57m in tax revenue in 2020

24 December 2019 - 15:18 Brendan O'Brien
Picture: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI
Picture: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI

Chicago — Many pot-smoking adults in Illinois will ring in the new year on a high note when recreational marijuana use becomes legal in the state on January 1.

Starting on New Year’s Day, people 21 and older will be able to legally buy up to 30g of marijuana flower, 5g of marijuana concentrate, or 500g of THC-infused products such as edibles at licensed commercial dealers throughout the state.

Cannabis consumers are expected to flock to the handful of licensed shops across Chicago on New Year’s Day. On the city’s North Side, a dealer sold $250 tickets to clients who wanted to be at the front of the line when the store opens early in the morning next Wednesday.

Another shop, Dispensary 33, in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood, will use a paging system to usher in customers who are waiting at a bar next door.

“The whole neighbourhood is joining on the party ... it’ll be a whole new world in Chicago on January 1,” manager Abigail Watkins said, noting that many businesses in the neighbourhood are offering specials and deals to celebrate the day.

Illinois joins 10 other states and the District of Columbia where small amounts of the drug for adult use is legal. Medical marijuana in Illinois has been legal since 2014.

In June, Illinois governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, signed into law marijuana legislation that also allows for some 700,000 marijuana-related records and convictions to be erased.

Not everyone approves of the legislation.

“The message that ... these foolish politicians are sending to our communities and especially to our young children, is that it’s no big deal,” said Illinois Family Institute executive director David Smith, who opposes the measure. “We know that it’s a big deal from all of the studies that have been done about the high-potency marijuana that is today’s product ... we are seeing a spike in marijuana illnesses and addictions.” 

Private pot sales, driving while high, and consuming marijuana in public will remain prohibited in state.

The law is projected to generate more than $57m in new tax and fee revenue for Illinois in fiscal 2020, which begins on July 1 for the financially troubled state, according to Illinois’s revenue department.

Reuters

From climate change to ‘crypto’ — it’s been a decade of disruption

As the 21st century exits its teen years, here's a list of the top 10 trends that shaped them and the markets
Markets
23 hours ago

Lesotho aims to harvest riches from global cannabis explosion

The tiny kingdom’s blossoming marijuana sector has already attracted investment from foreign firms
National
5 days ago

The Constitutional Court can learn from Canada’s Cannabis Act

What are the definitions, of ‘privacy’ and ‘a private place’ — and what about the privacy of one’s car, ask Martha Smit and Roxanne Gilbert
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Hong Kong protesters not letting up as they face ...
World / Asia
2.
Cash shortages in Zimbabwe persist over Christmas ...
World / Africa
3.
Like, happy New Year Illinois, where pot will be ...
World / Americas
4.
India steps up security and shuts internet amid ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Cannabis-producer Canopy Growth posts even bigger loss

Companies

Companies cashing in on cannabis craze could be breaking the law

National / Health

Everyone wants to farm cannabis, even North Macedonia

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.