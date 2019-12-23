World / Americas

Galapagos fuel spill ‘under control’, says Ecuador

Container from collapsing crane destabilises barge with diesel on board

23 December 2019 - 08:58 Agecny staff
Picture: REUTERS/ SERGEI KARPUKHIN
Picture: REUTERS/ SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Quito — Ecuador officials announced on Sunday that a fuel spill in the Galapagos Islands, caused when a barge sank carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel, was “under control”.

Authorities had activated emergency protocols earlier on Sunday to contain the environmental impact of the spill in the Galapagos archipelago, a Unesco world heritage site that is home to one of the most fragile ecosystems on the planet.

“The situation is under control, and a series of actions have been deployed to mitigate the possible effects,” the presidential communications office said in a statement, adding that the response operation had “controlled” the spill.

The accident, in which one person was injured, occurred in a port on San Cristobal Island, the eastern-most island in the chain, when a crane collapsed while loading a container holding an electric generator onto a barge. The falling container destabilised the ship, which was carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel, causing it to sink. The generator and the loading crane were also submerged.

The Emergency Operations Committee took “immediate action to reduce the environmental risk” in the so-called Enchanted Islands. Personnel from the Galapagos National Park, the official nature reserve authority, and the Ecuadorean Navy set up spill containment barriers and oil absorbent cloths around the fuel patch.

Galapagos minister Norman Wray told reporters that work was under way to recover the diesel. He also said the generator, which was intended to supply energy on Isabela Island, and the barge would be replaced “as soon as possible”.

Isabela Island, the largest island, is facing energy rationing. Wray assured reporters that food supply levels in the Galapagos would remain normal despite the loss of the barge.

The same barge, which is used to transport fuel and construction materials to the Galapagos, had sunk previously in February 2018 due to a weight imbalance, in a port on the Guayas River.

The Galapagos Islands, located 1,000 km east of mainland Ecuador, helped English naturalist Charles Darwin develop the theory of evolution in the 19th century.

AFP

Keystone oil pipeline shut down after leak of 9,000 barrels

The controversial pipeline spill is 457m long by 4.5m wide, with TC Energy declaring force majeure on the pipeline system after the shutdown
World
1 month ago

Greens block oil exploration plan off KZN

The WildOceans conservation group has enlisted three US oceanography experts to challenge several aspects of the government authorisation
Business
1 month ago

UK ruling means Shell does not have to pay $516m in Nigerian oil spill judgment

Thursday’s case originated from a claim brought in 2001 by the Ejama-Ebubu community
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
India bids to bust ‘citizenship law myths’ with ...
World / Asia
2.
Galapagos fuel spill ‘under control’, says Ecuador
World / Americas
3.
New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 19
World
4.
China to lower import tariffs on goods from pork ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.