Colombia orders Uber to suspend services

21 December 2019 - 10:05 AGENCY STAFF
Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / LUISA GONZALEZ
Bogota - Uber has been told to immediately suspend its ride-sharing services in Colombia, the industry and commerce authority announced Friday, citing unfair competition laws.

The US tech giant has around two million active users in the country, and roughly 88,000 drivers.

The ruling, which is subject to an appeal, follows a lawsuit by a group of taxi drivers who accuse the company of unfair business practices.

The head of the Industry and Commerce department, which regulates the market, said that the company must cease operation immediately, citing "unfair competition" and a "significant advantage" over older and more traditional taxi services.

The "effects (of the measure) are immediately fulfilled," they added.

In a statement, the US firm regretted and rejected the ruling, which it "appealed immediately."

Although Uber was allowed to operate in Colombia by the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications and pays tax as a result, the use of drivers to transport passengers is illegal and the police are able to sanction drivers using the app.

Uber, which was founded in 2009, arrived in Colombia in 2013 but taxi owners and unions have repeatedly protested in the streets against Uber and similar competitors, who they claim steal their work.

Protests have also been held in other cities, where pressure has even led to the withdrawal of these applications. For example, Uber does not operate in Catalonia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Denmark and northern Australia.

Germany bans Uber due to lack of proper licences

Uber has had a series of run-ins around the world and has been shut out of markets such as Copenhagen and Hungary and London
1 day ago

Uber reveals data on sexual assault cases

Ride-hailing company says report shows it is commitment to transparency to improve accountability and safety
2 weeks ago

Regulators circle high-riding Uber and its rivals

London ban shows that scrutiny of passenger safety is intensifying
3 weeks ago

