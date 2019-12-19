Former WorldCom CEO released from jail for health reasons

Manhattan — Bernard Ebbers, the former WorldCom CEO, was ordered freed from prison, almost eight years before he was due to be released.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Manhattan granted compassionate release to Ebbers, who has served more than 13 years of a 25-year sentence for orchestrating an $11bn accounting fraud that bankrupted the company. US district judge Valerie Caproni said Ebbers’s health is failing and that letting him out early does not minimise the impact of his punishment.

Relatives of the 78-year-old reacted with jubilation in court.

“We’re elated and just very grateful not only for Ebbers but especially for his family,” Graham Carner, their lawyer, said after the hearing. “All they wanted was for him to live out his time with them.”

Ebbers was sentenced in 2005 for overseeing the fraud, which hid costs and shifted reserves to boost the company’s profits. He was scheduled to be released in July 2028 with credit for good behaviour. It is not immediately clear when he will leave prison.

After the accounting discrepancies came to light, WorldCom shares collapsed, losing investors more than $180bn before the company filed for what was then the largest bankruptcy in US history in July 2002. WorldCom later emerged from bankruptcy as MCI and was acquired by New York-based Verizon Communications.