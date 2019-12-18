Trump’s plan to import cheaper drugs hailed by both US parties

Washington — The Trump administration unveiled a plan on Wednesday to allow for importation of lower-price prescriptions from Canada and other countries, a cost-saving goal championed by both US President Donad Trump and Democratic rivals on the 2020 campaign trail.

“No president in history has ever had a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) willing to open the door to safe importation of drugs from Canada,” health secretary Alex Azar said in a conference call with the press.

The department of health and human services published proposed rules and guidance on Wednesday outlining two pathways to formalise the president’s plan, first laid out at the end of July.

Under a first pathway, US states would be allowed to propose importation programmes for drugs already authorised in Canada, subject to approval by the US FDA. States bordering the US’s northern neighbour, including Vermont and New Hampshire, are already on board with the project.

However, the programme would not include biologic drugs — ones made from large or live molecules — meaning medications such as insulin, whose price is often derided as sky-high in the US, would be excluded.

The measure is subject to a 75-day comment period, after which it will need to be finalised before entering into effect.