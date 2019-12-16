Mexico fumes over labour inspectors in USMCA trade deal

Mexico City — Mexico called on the US to modify legislation under which it would send labour attaches to monitor enforcement of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal rules, saying that it was not consulted.

If it does not, Mexico said it will no longer consult the US when it drafts its own implementation rules, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

A showdown is escalating between the two countries over a bill in the US Congress about implementation of the USMCA. The bill permits up to five labour attaches to ensure that its southern neighbour guarantees workers their right to union representation.

Enforcement of union rights is a key priority for Democrats in the US Congress.

Ebrard said he wanted to meet with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on the matter. No attaches would be allowed to visit factories in Mexico to monitor labour activity, he said.

Deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade criticised the US for not consulting Mexico on the addition of attaches.

In a tweetstorm, Seade outlined the benefits of the deal for Mexico while defending himself against suggestions that he had failed to nail down the finer points of the treaty before the Mexican Senate voted to approve the deal on Thursday.