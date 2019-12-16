Mexico fumes over labour inspectors in USMCA trade deal
The Mexican Senate approved modifications to the agreement to replace Nafta — which did not include the US attaches — in a 107-1 vote
Mexico City — Mexico called on the US to modify legislation under which it would send labour attaches to monitor enforcement of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal rules, saying that it was not consulted.
If it does not, Mexico said it will no longer consult the US when it drafts its own implementation rules, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.
A showdown is escalating between the two countries over a bill in the US Congress about implementation of the USMCA. The bill permits up to five labour attaches to ensure that its southern neighbour guarantees workers their right to union representation.
Enforcement of union rights is a key priority for Democrats in the US Congress.
Ebrard said he wanted to meet with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on the matter. No attaches would be allowed to visit factories in Mexico to monitor labour activity, he said.
Deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade criticised the US for not consulting Mexico on the addition of attaches.
In a tweetstorm, Seade outlined the benefits of the deal for Mexico while defending himself against suggestions that he had failed to nail down the finer points of the treaty before the Mexican Senate voted to approve the deal on Thursday.
Seade wrote to US counterpart Robert Lighthizer ahead of a meeting on Monday expressing “surprise and concern” over the inclusion of the labour overseers.
“It is contemplated that five diplomatic labour attaches will be appointed in Mexico, whose function isn’t clear,” Seade said in a tweet. “But Mexico will NEVER accept that if it’s in any measure inspectors in disguise, for a simple reason: Mexican law prohibits it.”
“NO INSPECTORS,” he said in an another post.
The White House sent legislation to implement the USMCA to Congress on Friday. But under US trade law procedures, the bill cannot be amended. The House ways and means committee is expected to consider it on Tuesday and the full House will vote on Thursday.
White House economic director Larry Kudlow predicted on Fox News on Sunday that the deal would pass the House “handily”.
Mexico was the first of the three nations to approve changes to the free-trade deal with the US and Canada that is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). The Mexican Senate approved modifications to the agreement — which did not include the US attaches — in a 107-1 vote.
With assistance from Jenny Leonard and Nathan Crooks.
