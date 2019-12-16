World / Americas

Mexico fumes over labour inspectors in USMCA trade deal

The Mexican Senate approved modifications to the agreement to replace Nafta — which did not include the US attaches — in a 107-1 vote

16 December 2019 - 20:59 Oscar Medina
Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard holds a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, December 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard holds a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, December 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico City  — Mexico called on the US to modify legislation under which it would send labour attaches to monitor enforcement of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal rules, saying that it was not consulted.

If it does not, Mexico said it will no longer consult the US when it drafts its own implementation rules, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

A showdown is escalating between the two countries over a bill in the US Congress about implementation of the USMCA. The bill permits up to five labour attaches to ensure that its southern neighbour guarantees workers their right to union representation.

Enforcement of union rights is a key priority for Democrats in the US Congress.

Ebrard said  he wanted to meet with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on the matter. No attaches would  be allowed to visit factories in Mexico to monitor labour activity, he said.

Deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade criticised the US for not consulting Mexico on  the addition of attaches. 

In a tweetstorm, Seade outlined the benefits of the deal for Mexico while defending himself against suggestions that he had failed to nail down the finer points of the treaty before the Mexican Senate voted to approve the deal on Thursday.

Seade wrote to US counterpart Robert Lighthizer ahead of a meeting on Monday expressing “surprise and concern” over the inclusion of the labour overseers.

“It is contemplated that five diplomatic labour attaches will be appointed in Mexico, whose function isn’t clear,” Seade said in a tweet. “But Mexico will NEVER accept that if it’s in any measure inspectors in disguise, for a simple reason: Mexican law prohibits it.”

“NO INSPECTORS,” he said in an another post.

The White House sent legislation to implement the USMCA to Congress on Friday. But under US trade law procedures, the bill cannot be amended. The House ways and means committee is expected to consider it on Tuesday and the full House will vote on Thursday.

White House economic director Larry Kudlow predicted on Fox News on Sunday that the deal would pass the House “handily”.

Mexico was the first of the three nations to approve changes to the free-trade deal with the US and Canada that is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). The Mexican Senate approved modifications to the agreement — which did not include the US attaches — in a 107-1 vote.

With assistance from Jenny Leonard and Nathan Crooks.

Bloomberg

The winners and losers in the yet-to-be ratified USMCA deal

The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will be voted on in the US Senate in early 2020: here’s who’s getting what, and who is not
World
4 days ago

USMCA deal: What’s new in the revamped Nafta?

Democrats and Trump agree to allow ratification of USMCA — the trade pact replacing Nafta
World
6 days ago

Abe Shinzo and Donald Trump set to agree on wide-ranging deal

Abe and Trump will meet in New York next week to discuss farm tariffs and digital trade, among other issues
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Madrid climate talks an anticlimax for UN chief ...
World
2.
Chinese leader praises ‘courageous’ Carrie Lam as ...
World / Asia
3.
US Supreme Court upholds ruling on homeless people
World / Americas
4.
How impeachment works and why Donald Trump is ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Fallout over trade wars is being felt worldwide

World

US pecan farmers losing a piece of the pie as trade war bites

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.