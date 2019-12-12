Sandy Hook families to take on gunmaker in court

New York — Families of victims in the Sandy Hook school massacre that killed 20 children and six adults will get their day in court about nine years from the shooting.

A trial date in September 2021 has been set for the lawsuit brought by them against Remington Arms over its marketing of the assault-style rifle used in the shooting.

“After nearly five years of legal manoeuvring by Remington, we will finally discover what went on behind closed doors that led to the company’s reckless marketing of the Bushmaster AR-15,” Josh Koskoff, a lawyer for the victims, said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by the family members of nine people slain and one survivor of the 2012 massacre. Superior Court judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury, Connecticut set the court date after about two hours of talks with lawyers for both sides.

“The families’ faith in the legal system has never wavered and they look forward to presenting their case to a Connecticut jury,” Koskoff said.

Remington did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

The plaintiffs have argued that the Bushmaster AR-15 gun — a semi-automatic civilian version of the US military’s M-16 — had been illegally marketed by the company to civilians as a combat weapon for waging war and killing human beings.

The company has argued that it should be insulated from the lawsuit by a 2005 federal law known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which was aimed at blocking a wave of lawsuits damaging to the firearms industry.

Connecticut’s highest court, in a 4-3 ruling, said in March that families of the schoolchildren gunned down in the massacre can sue Remington.

The company appealed that ruling to the US Supreme Court, which in November declined to shield the gunmaker from the lawsuit.

The December 14 2012 rampage was carried out by 20-year-old Adam Lanza, who shot his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and fired on first-graders and adult staff before fatally shooting himself as police closed in.

