Former Fed chief Paul Volcker dies at 92

Many have credited that effort for setting the stage for steady economic growth and a long bull market that since the early 1990s brought prosperity to millions of Americans. Yet critics say he also pushed the US into an unnecessarily severe recession in 1981/1982.

Volcker was appointed Fed chair by Democratic president Jimmy Carter, and then reappointed by a Republican, Ronald Reagan. He was only a few months into the job when on October 6 1979, he announced a 1-point rise in the discount interest rate to an all-time high of 12%.

Other borrowing costs followed and the prime rate climbed to a record 20.5% by May 1981. Unemployment rose to 11% and the country suffered economic malaise. Yet between 1980 and 1983, inflation fell from nearly 15% to less than 3%. Volcker’s inflation-slaying action spurred big protests, with farmers blockading the Fed’s headquarters with tractors, and builders famously mailing him a wooden 2x4 to show their timber was no longer needed.

One US senator demanded that he take his “boot off the neck of the economy”.

Volcker, however, later conceded he had made a mistake by ordering such a major squeeze on credit, saying in 1987 that if he could, “I would have played it different.”

Post-Fed career

After leaving the Fed, Volcker led a series of blue-ribbon panels, including one that investigated the UN oil-for-food programme that had been designed to provide humanitarian relief to Iraq under late dictator Saddam Hussein while the country was under international sanctions.

He found that about 2,200 companies in 66 countries diverted $1.8bn to Saddam’s government, and that Saddam earned another $8bn selling oil outside the programme.

In 1999, he led a committee of Jewish groups and Swiss banks to resolve questions over unclaimed bank accounts of Holocaust victims, eventually brokering a $1.25bn agreement.

In 2002, Volcker headed an independent oversight committee looking into the Arthur Anderson accounting firm following its role in the Enron scandal. Enron had filed for what was then the biggest bankruptcy in US history under questions about its finances and accounting practices, and Anderson had signed off on its books.

Although the panel’s work was upstaged by criminal indictments, some of Volcker’s recommendations were incorporated into the Sarbanes-Oxley Act passed by Congress in 2002.

Years later under Obama, Volcker headed the Economic Recovery Advisory Board from 2009/2011 where he was a sharp critic of modern banking, musing that the only useful recent banking innovation was the automated teller machine.

Volcker rule

He gained new notoriety after Obama asked Congress in 2010 to include the Volcker rule into the landmark Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which was meant to avoid a repetition of the 2007/2009 financial crisis.

In September 2012, he said the Volcker rule’s “surgical swipe” at speculative proprietary trading is a better approach to reining in huge financial institutions than the more extreme calls to break them up.

Beginning in his years at the Fed, when he railed against the huge US trade and budget deficits and battled inflation at every opportunity, investors idolised him. Since publishing his book in 2018, Volcker has even criticised the Fed’s devotion to a 2% inflation target.

“Paul Volcker is an immovable force when it comes to his beliefs and his principles,” friend and former US commerce secretary Peter Peterson said in May 2013, when the Economic Club of New York presented Volcker a leadership award.

Born September 5 1927, in Cape May, New Jersey, Volcker was educated at Princeton, Harvard and the London School of Economics. He was an undersecretary at the treasury department during the Nixon administration and president of the Federal Reserve of New York before taking over the Fed chairmanship.

His wife of 44 years, Barbara, died in 1998 after many years of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. They had two children.

Reuters