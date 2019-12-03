Democrats accuse Trump of abusing office in Ukraine impeachment report

Washington — Democrats on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national security, and ordered an unprecedented campaign to obstruct Congress.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which has spearheaded the impeachment probe, said Trump had used US military aid and the prospect of a White House visit to compel his Ukrainian counterpart to “do his political bidding”.

“President Trump’s scheme subverted US foreign policy towards Ukraine and undermined our national security in favour of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential re-election campaign,” the report said.

Democrats also accused Trump of an unprecedented effort to obstruct an impeachment inquiry that included categorical refusals to provide documents and testimony from his top advisers, unsuccessful attempts to block career government officials from testifying and the intimidation of witnesses.

“Donald Trump is the first president in the history of the US to seek to completely obstruct an impeachment inquiry undertaken by the House of Representatives,” the report said.

The White House on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment report, saying it had “failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing” by Trump.

“This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chair Adam Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing,” said White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.