Trump targets Brazil and Argentina with steel and aluminium tariffs

Waghington — US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on US steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries and prompting them to seek explanations.

Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following Trump’s tweet, which came in an early morning post on Twitter that gave no other details on the planned trade action.

Representatives for the Office of the US Trade Representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the US from those countries,” Trump wrote.