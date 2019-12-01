New York gun owners, with Trump’s backing, seek a second amendment win

Washington — Gun-rights advocates backed by US President Donald Trump hope a US supreme court clash over New York City restrictions on transporting firearms will be the second amendment victory they’ve been seeking for a decade.

With a conservative majority strengthened by two Trump appointees, the court will hear a case on Monday that could produce its first ruling bolstering gun rights since 2010. Its decision probably will come in June in the heat of the presidential campaign.

Three New York City residents say the rules forced them to stop attending shooting competitions and taking licensed handguns to a second home.

There’s just one problem: the restrictions no longer exist.

Faced with a showdown before what probably will be a sceptical court, the city and state have scrapped the strict handgun-transportation rules — and asked the justices to toss out the case without issuing a ruling. City officials are seeking to head off an opinion that could threaten other gun regulations nationwide.

“Any time liberals keep a case out of the supreme court, it’s a cause for a sigh of relief for them,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA Law School who wrote a book on the fight over the second amendment in the US constitution. “The court is not on their side.”

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association (NRA), is joining the three men in pressing the appeal. New York’s supporters include Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group founded by Michael Bloomberg, who is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was mayor of New York from 2002 to 2013.