US hospitals step up in bid to provide affordable housing

Washington — When Whitney Brown decided to move back to her home town in Virginia after graduating from university two years ago, she ran into an obstacle: There was nowhere for her to live.

She could not move back into her old home in Richmond, the state's prosperous capital, because her mother was looking to sell her house, nor could she find a place of her own that was both affordable and in a safe area.

Developers were “building bigger houses, super-close together, that locals couldn't afford”, said Brown, 24.

Eventually, a real estate agent pointed her towards a different option: the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, a nonprofit that buys homes, renovates them and then sells them at a reduced price while keeping title to the underlying land.

Community land trusts are on the rise across the US as cities look for ways to ease a crisis of affordable housing.

But the Maggie Walker land trust is unusual in how it was created: It was funded in large part by a hospital system, Bon Secours Mercy Health.

This month, Bon Secours was one of 14 health-care systems across the US that committed to more than $700m in “place-based” investments, with a primary goal being the development of affordable housing.

They are all part of a group called the Healthcare Anchor Network (HAN), a project of the Washington-based research group Democracy Collaborative.

Since 2017 the network has grown to more than 40 health systems seeking to use their financial might and public sway to improve housing in their communities, according to David Zuckerman, the director.

“We wanted to help them think about ... how they could leverage their assets differently to better address the needs coming at them,” he said.

For Brown, buying her house through a land trust meant she paid about 20% less than a comparable home in the area.

Now settling into a place with a yard, two bedrooms and a new kitchen — on a block where four other homes are also part of the Maggie Walker project — Brown cannot believe her luck.

The land trust, she said, “has really added value to the neighbourhood, without pushing people out”.