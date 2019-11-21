Former Trump Russia adviser to say stop promoting ‘falsehoods’ at hearing

Washington — US President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill will warn legislators in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry on Thursday against promoting falsehoods that minimise Russia’s attempts to interfere in US elections.

According to her prepared testimony, Hill said she has heard questions and statements from some members of the Democratic-led House intelligence committee that show they appear to believe Russia did not conduct a campaign against the US during the 2016 presidential race.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill, who was, until July, the director for European and Russian Affairs at the White House National Security Council, will say.

Some Republican members of the committee have advanced a discredited conspiracy theory, embraced by Republican Trump, that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the last presidential election.

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she will say.

Hill will warn intelligence committee members that Russia is gearing up to repeat its election interference activities in 2020. “We are running out of time to stop them.”