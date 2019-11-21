World / Americas

Former Trump Russia adviser to say stop promoting ‘falsehoods’ at hearing

Fiona Hill is to warn the impeachment hearing legislators that the US is running out of time to stop Russia’s interference in US politics

21 November 2019 - 16:32 Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Landay
Fiona Hill, the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, the US, November 21 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Fiona Hill, the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, the US, November 21 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/CHIP SOMODEVILLA

Washington — US President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill will warn legislators  in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry on Thursday against promoting falsehoods that minimise Russia’s attempts to interfere in US elections.

According to her prepared testimony, Hill said she has heard questions and statements from some members of the Democratic-led House intelligence committee that show they appear to believe Russia did not conduct a campaign against the US during the 2016 presidential race.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill, who was, until July, the director for European and Russian Affairs at the White House National Security Council, will say.

Some Republican members of the committee have advanced a discredited conspiracy theory, embraced by Republican Trump, that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the last presidential election.

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she will say.

Hill will warn intelligence committee members that Russia is gearing up to repeat its election interference activities in 2020. “We are running out of time to stop them.”

Like a number of career government officials who have already testified, Hill prides herself as a non-partisan foreign policy expert who has served Republican and Democratic presidents.

A naturalised US citizen, Hill describes herself as an “American by choice”, tracing her poor family’s roots to the same area of England as George Washington.

Thursday’s public impeachment hearing marks the last scheduled day of marathon sessions by the House intelligence committee focused on whether Trump wrongfully pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden, a Democrat bidding to face Trump in 2020.

In prior testimony, Hill recounted a July 10 meeting in Washington that she attended with senior Ukrainian and US officials at which the investigation was discussed.

Reuters

Trump ordered Ukraine pressure campaign, Gordon Sondland tells impeachment inquiry

The inexperienced US diplomat testified he worked with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on ‘the president’s orders’
World
1 day ago

White House official says Trump’s demands of Ukraine ‘improper’

Alexander Vindman, already himself tweet-attacked by Trump, was on the now infamous July 25 call with the Ukrainian president
World
1 day ago

I’ve never seen anything like this, embassy aide says of Trump call on Ukraine

David Holmes's testimony undercuts Republican defence in impeachment inquiry
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
UK’s Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour’s ‘radical’ ...
World / Europe
2.
Iran to account for uranium particles at ...
World / Middle East
3.
OECD warns global growth ‘weakest since financial ...
World
4.
Israeli president asks parliament to form new ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

SIMON BARBER: Putin’s shadow over Trump comes under the spotlight

Opinion / Columnists

Nancy Pelosi vows to protect whistle-blower from ‘Trump intimidation’

World / Americas

Trump’s Ukraine call was inappropriate, impeachment investigation hears

World / Americas

Top diplomat reveals Trump ‘cared more about Biden probe’ than Ukraine policy

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.