White House official says Trump’s demands of Ukraine ‘improper’

Washington — A White House official testified in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday that a phone call the president made to try to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals was improper, and denounced attacks on witnesses in the investigation.

Army Lt-Col Alexander Vindman, the White House national security council’s top Ukraine expert, testified at the third public hearing in the impeachment effort before the US House of Representatives intelligence committee.

The inquiry focuses on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out two investigations that would benefit him politically, including one targeting Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The other involved a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election.

“It was inappropriate, it was improper for the president to request — to demand — an investigation into a political opponent, especially [from] a foreign power where there is at best dubious belief that this would be a completely impartial investigation and that this would have significant implications if it became public knowledge,” Vindman told the committee.

Vindman and Jennifer Williams, who was special advisor to US vice-president Mike Pence on European and Russian affairs, are among the US officials who listened in on the July 25 call.

Vindman, an Iraq war veteran who appeared at the hearing wearing his army uniform and medals, has been publicly criticised by Trump along with other witnesses. He told lawmakers that “character attacks” against public servants testifying in the impeachment inquiry are “reprehensible”. “It is natural to disagree and engage in spirited debate, this has been the custom of our country since the time of our Founding Fathers, but we are better than personal attacks,” he told lawmakers.

In his prepared opening statement to the committee, he referred to “vile character attacks” and said “we are better than callow and cowardly attacks”, but did not use those words at the hearing.