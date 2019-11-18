Fed chief Jerome Powell reasserts independence in talks with Trump

Washington — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reasserted the independence of the US central bank during White House talks with President Donald Trump on Monday, the Fed said.

Powell attended the meeting, which comes amid an unprecedented campaign of public attacks on the central bank, at the invitation of the president, and was joined by treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Fed said in a statement.

In a tweet, Trump, who has lambasted Powell in harsh, personal terms over monetary policy, said the meeting was “good & cordial”, adding that “everything was discussed” including interest rates, inflation, foreign exchange and the Fed’s balance sheet policies.