Inspirational engineer drives Elon Musk’s wackiest transportation start-up

Now, Davis and Boring Co have more serious plans. On Friday, he’ll be on site to mark the official start of tunnel-drilling underneath the Las Vegas Convention Centre. It’s the first big test of whether the whimsical Boring Co can actually complete a large-scale commercial undertaking.

Boring Co’s $48.7m (R716m) subterranean transit system in Las Vegas is its only major project so far, outside of a 1.2km-long test tunnel in Hawthorne, California. Pit construction and other preliminary work on the project began two months ago. If all goes according to plan, in January 2021 Las Vegas convention goers will be able to board Teslas running along a throughway buried underground, and be hurtled halfway along the sprawling complex in just a minute.

Davis is a key force within the company. “He has the ability to inspire people,” said Mike Wongkaew, who was a Boring Co engineer until late last year. “He also rolls up his sleeves and helps out.”

Colleagues describe him as a sharp engineer who provides broad leadership and tackles detailed engineering questions. “He’s a technical guy,” said Juan Reyes, former acting administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, now a partner at law firm Seyfarth Shaw. “They really count on him to resolve issues.”

Lack of experience

And at Boring Co there is no shortage of issues. While the company has made progress in Las Vegas, two more of its major projects have been stymied. In Washington, a proposed link from the city to Baltimore is mired in regulatory review. And in Chicago, where former mayor Rahm Emmanuel promised speedy action on a proposed downtown-to-O’Hare shuttle, the mayor’s unexpected retirement threw the plans into limbo. His successor, mayor Lori Lightfoot, told the Chicago Sun Times in June that Musk’s promise to build the tunnel without city money was “a total fantasy” and that the project didn’t rise “to the top of our list” of priorities.

Other critics have questioned both the safety of Boring Co tunnels and the company’s lack of experience building large-scale infrastructure. But it’s a newcomer’s fresh thinking, the company contends, that’s allowed it to develop technology to construct tunnels faster and cheaper than the competition. Boring Co’s champions believe that combination will make a new transportation future possible. Now, in Las Vegas, with two parallel 1.2km tunnels under the convention centre, Davis is going to get the chance to prove it.

Davis started working with Elon Musk in 2003 as one of the first hires at Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies. With his twin master’s degrees in particle physics and aerospace engineering, Davis developed a reputation at SpaceX for relentlessness. “He’s been working 16 hours a day every day for years,” one SpaceX engineer told Bloomberg journalist Ashlee Vance in his book, Elon Musk. “He gets more done than 11 people working together.”

Frozen yoghurt

Davis is one of Musk’s longer-serving executives. At SpaceX, he spent a few years working in different locations. Then, a little more than a decade ago, he moved to Washington to open the company’s DC office.

There, missing the type of frozen yoghurt he’d grown accustomed to in California, he decided to learn to make it himself via trial and error, according to an interview with a local radio station. As a side project, he opened his own yoghurt store, Mr Yogato, in the city’s Dupont Circle neighbourhood, three months before the first successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 1 vehicle in 2008.

This burst of entrepreneurship unfolded as Davis, still at SpaceX, got to work on yet another degree: a PhD programme in economics at George Mason University, where he wrote his 2010 dissertation on US currency debasement.

He then opened a bar, Thomas Foolery, which became one of the first restaurants in Washington to accept bitcoin. The bar was stuffed with “gimmick upon gimmick”, wrote the Washington Post, including “angry hour” discounts for patrons who shouted their drink orders.

Davis is no longer a restaurateur. Thomas Foolery closed in 2015, and he sold Mr Yogato last year for $1, after holding a contest to select the new owner. Now, Davis seems to have found a creative outlet on a much larger scale.