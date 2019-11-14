World / Americas

Deval Patrick enters Democratic race for US president

The Democratic contest has two other black candidates: senator Kamala Harris of California and New Jersey senator Cory Booker

14 November 2019 - 15:38 Agency Staff
Deval Patrick. File picture: THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES/SUZANNE KREITER.
Deval Patrick. File picture: THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES/SUZANNE KREITER.

New York — Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick formally announced on Thursday that he was entering the 2020 US presidential race, bloating an already crowded field.

Patrick, one of the first US African-American governors, announced his presidential bid in a short video posted on his website.

“In a spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, with a determination to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream for everyone: I am today announcing my candidacy for president of the US,” Patrick says in the video. He tweeted the same message.

The entry of Patrick, who becomes the 18th candidate in the 2020 Democratic race, highlights anxieties among party centrists who fear that the left-wing policies of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will damage the Democrats’ chances of beating President Donald Trump.

Patrick had earlier ruled out a bid in December 2018 but reportedly regretted the decision.

Former New York mayor Bloomberg took a formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday when he submitted paperwork to be on the ballot in Arkansas, four days after doing the same in Alabama.

Both states have early deadlines to register for the primaries, which Patrick has missed.

Bloomberg, who like Trump is a septuagenarian white New York billionaire, has yet to officially declare that he is running for the White House.

Experts say a Bloomberg candidacy could hurt the current frontrunner, Joe Biden, the former vice-president who is the leading centrist in the race.

It is unclear what sort of effect Patrick's entry might have, less than three months before the first votes in Iowa.

Patrick was a two-term governor of Massachusetts from January 2007 to January 2015.

The Democratic contest has two other black candidates: senator Kamala Harris of California and New Jersey senator Cory Booker. Both are languishing in the polls.

AFP

Why UK and US coal communities remain major political battlegrounds

Perhaps politicians could have preserved coal jobs, but that would have required guaranteeing a market for coal by not exploiting North Sea gas and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

US Democrat Michael Bloomberg may enter 2020 presidential race

The former New York mayor and billionaire philanthropist may have his wealth held against him, however
World
6 days ago

So, a comedian walks into a parliament...

Send in the clowns, punk humourists and satirists, for they seem to be the punchline of politics, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Opinion
1 month ago

US Senator Bernie Sanders suspends campaign for heart procedure

One of the front-runners in the Democrat race for the US presidency, Sanders had two stents inserted and ‘is conversing and in good spirits’
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Onion price makes India’s inflation cry, but no ...
World / Asia
2.
Germany’s economy is not in crisis, finance ...
World / Europe
3.
JM Coetzee at helm of cause to have Narendra Modi ...
World
4.
Inequality, wealth taxes — and who needs ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.