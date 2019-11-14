World / Americas

At least five injured in mass shooting at California school

14 November 2019 - 19:15 agency Staff
A law enforcement official leads students at the scene of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, the US, November 14 2019. Picture: NBCLA/REUTERS
A law enforcement official leads students at the scene of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, the US, November 14 2019. Picture: NBCLA/REUTERS

Los Angeles — California police were hunting a gunman on Thursday after a shooting broke out at a high school north of Los Angeles, with at least five people injured. 

The local sheriff’s department said a suspect, described as a male Asian with black clothing, was still on the run.

“This is an active shooter situation,” the department tweeted, as police and ambulances swarmed the area around Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 65km north of Los Angeles.

The city of Santa Clarita tweeted that there were “multiple victims injured” in the  shooting.

NBC news channel said at least five were taken to hospital. Two of the vicitims are in critical condition. 

Aerial video from the NBC affiliate showed students with hands raised being escorted by officers from the building, and led to a nearby church, as others stood outside the perimeter on their cell phones.

At least three ambulances were at the school campus, opposite a residential area, along with dozens of squad cars.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those responding to the scene.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s department warned residents to stay clear of the area.

“If you live in neighbourhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside,” it tweeted.

AFP

145 US business leaders call for tighter gun controls

The CEOs want action to tackle gun violence, including expanding background checks, saying ‘doing nothing’ is ‘simply unacceptable’
World
2 months ago

Walmart to end selling bullets for some types of guns at US outlets

Walmart is among a growing number of US firms responding to the debate over guns and gun safety as mass shootings have proliferated in the country
Companies
2 months ago

More than 200 US mayors demand immediate gun control

In a letter to Mitch McConnell, 214 US mayors demand the US Senate return from its summer break after more than 250 mass shootings in 2019
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Brics leaders rail against destruction of ...
World / Americas
2.
At least five injured in mass shooting at ...
World / Americas
3.
Trial of Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone set to ...
World / Americas
4.
ECB likely to include climate-change risks in ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Sandy Hook families get the go ahead to sue gunmaker Remington

World / Americas

Donald Trump accuses New York state of laying siege to gun body

World / Americas

New Zealand bans assault weapons

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.