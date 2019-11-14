At least five injured in mass shooting at California school

Los Angeles — California police were hunting a gunman on Thursday after a shooting broke out at a high school north of Los Angeles, with at least five people injured.

The local sheriff’s department said a suspect, described as a male Asian with black clothing, was still on the run.

“This is an active shooter situation,” the department tweeted, as police and ambulances swarmed the area around Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 65km north of Los Angeles.

The city of Santa Clarita tweeted that there were “multiple victims injured” in the shooting.

NBC news channel said at least five were taken to hospital. Two of the vicitims are in critical condition.

Aerial video from the NBC affiliate showed students with hands raised being escorted by officers from the building, and led to a nearby church, as others stood outside the perimeter on their cell phones.

At least three ambulances were at the school campus, opposite a residential area, along with dozens of squad cars.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those responding to the scene.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s department warned residents to stay clear of the area.

“If you live in neighbourhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside,” it tweeted.

AFP