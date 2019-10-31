Trump’s ‘greatest economy’ doesn’t mean more pay for workers

That argument is also a pillar of his re-election campaign, as Republicans look to make up for the president’s low job-approval ratings and the serial controversies swirling around his administration.

The economy’s overall performance hasn’t changed much since Trump took office, with GDP growth averaging 2.6% compared to 2.4% during Obama’s second term. That’s far below Trump’s own forecasts. On Wednesday, the US commerce department reported that the economy expanded 1.9% at an annualised rate in the third quarter, a level that, when Obama was president, Trump derided as a sign the “economy is in deep trouble”.

While the jobless rate continued to fall during during Trump’s first two years, median household income, adjusted for inflation, grew at an average annual rate of 1.3%. That’s down from a 4.1% annual rate the previous two years and a 1.8% annual rate during Obama’s entire second term, according to US Census data released last month.

Asked about the income and wage data, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said Trump’s “policies of lower taxes, deregulation, and fair and reciprocal trade have supported the longest economic recovery in US history with record low unemployment and rising wages”.

Heritage Foundation fellow Stephen Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser, has used estimates from Sentier Research to make a claim — repeatedly echoed by the president — of “gigantic” income gains for families of $5,003. But Moore set up a comparison that burdened the Obama administration with the aftermath of the recession, using as his starting point the recession’s official June 2009 end. Household incomes continued to drop for another two years amid high unemployment.

The Sentier estimates, which incorporate data up to and including August, still show better income growth under Trump — an average annual rate of 3% — but they use a different data source than the government’s usual household income measurement.

Multiple other measures of workers’ wages show tepid growth under Trump despite a roaring stock market, surging corporate profits and a $1.5-trillion deficit-financed tax cut Trump promoted as a way to rev up pay gains. This is especially so in Red America. In counties Trump won over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, growth in real average weekly earnings slowed to a 1.2% annual rate under his presidency, down from 1.5% the prior two years, according to a Brookings Institution analysis for Bloomberg News of county-level wage data up to and including the first quarter of this year.

In the presidential battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — three closely fought states crucial to Trump’s election — the drop-off has been sharper, with weekly earnings in counties he carried up 0.8% annually compared to 1.8% the previous two years. The manufacturing recession threatens to further weaken pay growth in those states, where one in six workers in Trump-voting counties hold factory jobs.

Trump often claims that wage gains have picked up since he took office, but once inflation is factored in, overall progress on wages doesn’t look much different. Real average hourly earnings under Trump have grown at an average annual rate of 1.1% up to and including September compared to 1% during Obama’s second term.

Workers in the middle fared worse. The median weekly pay cheques for full-time workers, adjusted for inflation, have grown at an average annual rate of 1% up to and including September compared to 1.5% during Obama’s second term.

Long-term changes

A measure created to minimise potential distortions from more low-wage workers entering the workforce also shows slower pay growth under Trump. The Atlanta federal reserve bank’s national wage growth tracker is based on surveying the same workers 12 months apart on their pay and calculating their median raise. Adjusted for inflation, the index increased at an average annual rate of 1.3% during the past two years compared to 1.7% during Obama’s second term.

Many economists blame long-term changes in the job market for the slower wage growth. Some researchers point to increasing corporate concentration in industries and the rise of “superstar firms” reducing the bargaining power of workers. Displacement of workers through automation and competition from overseas workers in a globalised economy can depress wages.

The job market also shifted away from some traditional middle-class occupations, such as manufacturing, which now employs fewer workers. And the atrophying of unions has eroded workers’ leverage to negotiate higher pay.