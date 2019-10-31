Trump urges Farage and Johnson to collaborate and criticises Brexit deal
UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be ‘so bad’ for Britain, according to the US leader
London — US President Donald Trump urged Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to collaborate to win the UK's December election, and warned that Johnson’s Brexit deal would restrict UK-US trade.
In an interview with Britain’s LBC radio, conducted by Farage, Trump also called Prime Minister Boris Johnson a fantastic man who was right for the times.
“Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He’d be so bad, he’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places,” Trump said.
His remarks came on the day Corbyn opened Labour’s campaign for the December 12 election with an attack on what he called a corrupt elite which profited by exploiting workers, lying to the public and polluting the environment.
Corbyn accused Trump of interfering to help Johnson, saying his comments show he wants Johnson in power so US companies can exploit the UK’s state-funded health-care system.
“Trump is trying to interfere in UK election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected,” he said in a Tweet.
It was Trump who said in June the NHS is "on the table". And he knows if Labour wins US corporations won't get their hands on it.

Our NHS is not for sale.pic.twitter.com/AUhht3pCgL
It was Trump who said in June the NHS is “on the table”. And he knows if Labour wins US corporations won’t get their hands on it.
Our NHS is not for sale.pic.twitter.com/AUhht3pCgL
Johnson has said the election is a chance to break the impasse in parliament over Brexit, more than three years after voters decided to leave the European Union.
In the radio interview, Trump praised Johnson for trying to push ahead with Brexit.
“Yes he has (spoken to me) and he also knows how difficult it is — he’s in a very difficult position. And I think he’s willing to do what no-one else would do,” he said.
“He’s a fantastic man and I think he’s the exact right guy for the times. And I know that you (Farage) and him will end up doing something that could be terrific. If you and he get together it’s, you know, an unstoppable force.”
Trump also said Britain could do four to five times more trade with the US, but the terms of the relationship between London and Brussels after Brexit might mean Washington is not be able to do a bilateral trade deal with Britain.
He said Johnson should make a cleaner break with the EU.
“We want to do trade with UK, and they want to do trade with us,” he said. “And to be honest with you, this deal, under certain aspects of the deal — you can’t do it, you can’t do it, you can’t trade. Under certain ways we would be precluded which would be ridiculous.”
