Trump urges Farage and Johnson to collaborate and criticises Brexit deal

London — US President Donald Trump urged Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to collaborate to win the UK's December election, and warned that Johnson’s Brexit deal would restrict UK-US trade.

In an interview with Britain’s LBC radio, conducted by Farage, Trump also called Prime Minister Boris Johnson a fantastic man who was right for the times.

“Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He’d be so bad, he’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places,” Trump said.

His remarks came on the day Corbyn opened Labour’s campaign for the December 12 election with an attack on what he called a corrupt elite which profited by exploiting workers, lying to the public and polluting the environment.

Corbyn accused Trump of interfering to help Johnson, saying his comments show he wants Johnson in power so US companies can exploit the UK’s state-funded health-care system.

“Trump is trying to interfere in UK election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected,” he said in a Tweet.