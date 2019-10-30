Resilient consumers help US economy expand GDP by 1.9%

Washington — A resilient American consumer helped the US economy expand more than forecast in the third quarter, assuaging concerns for now of a more pervasive slowdown tied to weakening business investment and faltering export markets.

GDP increased at a 1.9% annualised rate, according to US commerce department data on Wednesday that topped forecasts in a Bloomberg survey that anticipated 1.6% growth. Still, that is down from 2% in the second quarter and is the lowest since the end of 2018.

The gain mainly reflected strength in consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, which increased at a 2.9% rate and exceeded projections for a 2.6% rise. For businesses, non-residential fixed investment fell the most since late 2015.

“It’s the same theme: strong consumer, weak business,” said Michelle Girard, chief US economist at NatWest Markets. “The question is, which wins out? We lean towards the latter. We think that, actually, the weakness in business will be more persistent and that ultimately the consumer will soften up.”

At the same time, “nothing in these numbers necessarily answers that question”, Girard said. “It just continues to suggest that is the issue.”

The growth figures come just hours before US Federal Reserve officials are expected to announce a third straight interest-rate cut to support the expansion, and ahead of Friday’s jobs report, which economists project will show hiring slowed further. Signs of stabilisation may be a welcome sign for US President Donald Trump as he campaigns on his economic record, though his trade war with China and faltering global growth have weighed on the expansion.

Year-on-year GDP increased 2% during the quarter, the weakest pace of Trump’s presidency and putting his goal of 3% annual growth further out of reach for the full year, following 2.5% in 2018.

A separate report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed private payrolls rose by a better-than-estimated 125,000 in October, rebounding somewhat from a four-month low.

The GDP report’s composition showed a second straight contraction in non-residential investment, which fell an annualised 3% after declining 1% in the second quarter. Net exports were a slight drag on the expansion, subtracting 0.08 percentage points from growth as inventories also weighed slightly. Federal spending drove a gain in government consumption.