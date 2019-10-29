Trump adviser details firsthand account of Ukraine call

Biden defended Vindman as a hero, calling attacks on the army officer’s character and loyalty “despicable”. “He’s a hell of a patriot,” the former US vice-president told MSNBC.

During the call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to face Trump, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Trump also asked Zelenskiy to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election.

“I was concerned by the call,” Vindman said in his opening statement to the three House committees conducting the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the US government’s support of Ukraine.”

Vindman’s testimony was some of the most damaging to date in the impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump’s presidency even as he seeks re-election in 2020. Vindman also called into question the truthfulness of earlier testimony by another administration official, US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Trump had withheld $391m in US security aid to Ukraine approved by Congress to fight Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country. Zelenskiy agreed to Trump’s requests. The aid was later provided.

Vindman, who appeared after receiving a subpoena from lawmakers, recounted listening in on the call.

“I realised that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine US national security,” he said in his testimony.

After the call, Vindman said, he reported his concerns to the National Security Counsel’s lead counsel. The call also prompted a complaint from an intelligence community whistle-blower, whose identify has not been revealed, that triggered the impeachment inquiry. In his statement, Vindman denied being the whistle-blower or knowing the identity of the individual.

A pivotal meeting

At a July 10 meeting in Washington with visiting Ukrainian officials, Vindman said Sondland, a former Trump political donor, told the Ukrainian officials they needed to “deliver specific investigations in order to secure a meeting with the president”. At that point, Vindman said, then-national security adviser John Bolton cut the meeting short.

According to Vindman’s prepared remarks, Sondland told other US officials in a debriefing after the meeting that it was important that the Ukrainian investigations centre on the 2016 election, the Bidens and Burisma.

“I stated to Sondland that his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security,” Vindman said, adding that he also reported his concerns to the national security counsel’s lead lawyer.