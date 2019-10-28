Trump hints China trade deal will be signed ahead of schedule

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

“We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we’ll call it ‘Phase One’ but it’s a very big portion,” he said before leaving on a visit to Chicago.

US stocks rose to a new record. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% at 3,040.39, taking it past the index’s previous intraday record of 3,027.98 on July 26.