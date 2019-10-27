Argentina votes as economic woes drive Peronist left

Argentina's choice could have far-reaching implications: it is one the world's top grain exporters, is stirring the energy world with its huge Vaca Muerta shale field, and is restructuring talks with creditors over $100bn in debt.

It also reflects a shift towards the left around the region, where conservative reformers face the challenge of slowing growth, sparking anger about poverty and inequality.

"What's in play in this election are simply two opposing views of the country," said José Luis Salomón, mayor of farming town Saladillo, who is supporting Macri and holds out hope that he can force a second round.

Not many agree. Fernandez, a relative unknown until this year outside Argentine political circles, holds a 20-point lead in most opinion polls after thumping Macri in an August primary, a shock result that rattled markets as investors feared a populist political shift.

That result — and the sharp market crash that followed — radically altered the dynamic of the race, pushing the country further into economic crisis and making Macri the underdog in an election that most had thought would be a close-run affair.

"We are in an enormous crisis and as a result, we all have to be very responsible for what's coming. It will be an effort from all of us," Fernandez said as he cast his vote in a Buenos Aires polling station.

'Four complex years'

The economy has taken centre stage with the country in the grip of recession for most of 2018, the outlook for growth darkening, annual inflation over 50%, job numbers down and poverty up sharply.

Others, however, said they feared a return of the Peronist left, which they blamed for leaving an already broken economy when Macri come into power in 2015. Many said Macri needed more time to sort things out.