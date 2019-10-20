Trump drops plan to host 2020 G7 summit at his Doral golf resort

On Saturday, Trump sought in his unusual reversal to emphasise what he said were the resort's positive features for hosting a large gathering. "I thought I was doing something very good for our Country," he wrote on Twitter.

The US constitution's emoluments clause prohibits government officials from receiving salaries, fees or profits from foreign and domestic governments without congressional approval.

Watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said on Saturday the initial decision to award the event to a Trump property was "stunningly corrupt" but the "reversal shows that pressure works".

"The president deserves no plaudits for doing the right thing only after public outcry forced him not to do the wrong thing," it said.

Democrats have said they would investigate Trump's plan to host the G7 at his property after he floated the idea in August. The decision also sparked criticism from a number of Republicans.

In a statement on Thursday, House judiciary committee chair Jerrold Nadler called the announcement "among the most brazen examples yet of the president's corruption". Nadler said the committee would continue investigating "regarding these matters."

The announcement prompted requests from Democrats for detailed records from the White House to explain why other 11 other sites were not chosen and how much taxpayers would pay.

In May, the Washington Post reported Doral's operating income had fallen 69% since 2015, citing company documents that it reviewed.