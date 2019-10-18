White House walks back Mick Mulvaney’s quid pro quo comment

“The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about in corruption with that nation,” Mulvaney told reporters. “And that is absolutely appropriate.”

Hours later, Mulvaney denied his own remark. “Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election,” Mulvaney said in a statement e-mailed by the White House. “The president never told me to withhold any money until the Ukrainians did anything related to the server. The only reasons we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption.”

Ducking questions and terse statements

Those remarks were released after Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow issued a terse statement that “the president’s legal counsel was not involved in acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing”.

Many Republican law makers have been ducking questions about whether tying aid to a political goal was appropriate, but Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was more direct after Mulvaney’s performance. “You don’t hold up foreign aid that we had previously appropriated for a political initiative. Period,” she told reporters. She said she hadn’t heard Mulvaney’s remarks and wanted to study them before commenting on whether the situation he described amounted to an impeachable offence.

Mulvaney had called the White House press briefing to make an unrelated announcement that itself was sure to touch off an outcry — that Trump would host next year’s G7 summit at his Doral golf resort in Miami. Word of the decision immediately re-ignited claims that Trump is violating a constitutional prohibition against profiting from the presidency.

When questions turned to Ukraine, Mulvaney tried to rebut half the Democrats’ case against Trump. Mulvaney said the delay in aid to Ukraine was related instead to what he described as Trump’s legitimate concerns about “corruption of the country”, which, he said, included “corruption related to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server.”

Trump and other conservatives have suggested that Ukrainians and Democrats — not Russian operatives — were involved in the breach of a DNC server in 2016 that resulted in the release of internal e-mails. On his call with Zelensky, Trump brought up “the server — they say Ukraine has it.”

Thomas Bossert, Trump’s first homeland security adviser, has said he told the president there was no basis for the idea that Ukraine was somehow involved with the server and that he was “deeply disturbed” that Trump couldn’t distinguish truth from fiction.

Justice department in the dark

Mulvaney said one reason Trump ordered aid withheld from Ukraine was to get the country to co-operate with a continuing investigation by US attorney John Durham, who is looking into Republican assertions that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was tainted in its early stages by anti-Trump bias.

However, the justice department has no idea what Mulvaney was referring to, according to a department official who said that attorney-general William Barr hasn’t been asked by the White House to investigate anything concerning Ukraine. The department has not said whether Durham is looking into the DNC server.

Officials at the department were confused and angry that Mulvaney invoked the justice department inquiry, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mulvaney, who technically remains the White House budget director, cited assertions that holding up the aid “would be illegal”. He allowed that there’s “a little shred of truth in it” and that the budget office was concerned that the hold-up in funds would amount to a prohibited “impoundment” if it had continued past the end of the fiscal year in September without “a really, really good reason”.

Mulvaney also defended the role of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in Ukraine-related matters. “You may not like the fact that Giuliani was involved. That is great, that’s fine. It’s not illegal, it is not impeachable. The president gets to use whoever he wants to use.”

He said Trump’s biggest reason to withhold aid is that “as vocal as the Europeans are on supporting Ukraine, they’re really, really stingy when it comes to lethal aid. The president did not like that.”

