World / Americas

US Congressman and Trump nemesis Elijah Cummings has died

17 October 2019 - 13:21 Rich McKay
The late US House oversight and government reform chair Elijah Cummings. Picture: REUTERS/MARY CALVERT
The late US House oversight and government reform chair Elijah Cummings. Picture: REUTERS/MARY CALVERT

Atlanta — US Congressman Elijah Cummings, the Democrat chair of a leading congressional committee investigating US President Donald Trump, has died at age 68, his office said on Thursday.

Cummings was chair of the US House oversight and reform committee, a top investigative committee in the House of Representatives that, along with two others, is overseeing an impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

“At approximately 2.45am on Thursday, October 17 2019, Congressman Elijah E Cummings (MD-07) passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning long-standing health challenges,” his office said in a statement.

The statement said that more information would be released later on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further details.

The Maryland Democrat was first elected to office in 1996, and has served as chair of his committee since January after the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

Along with the impeachment probe over Trump’s handling of Ukraine, Cummings’s committee has also demanded documents related to the president’s personal finances as well as possible abuses in federal agencies in the Trump administration.

His panel has also been involved in fights with Trump’s administration over subpoenas challenged by the president.

Cummings, the son of sharecroppers, was a trial lawyer before being elected to office to represent Baltimore and other parts of central Maryland, and has championed civil rights issues.

This past summer, Trump and Cummings were involved in a series of tweets and comments after the president said Baltimore was “rat and rodent infested”.

Cummings was a graduate of Howard University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and the University of Maryland School of Law.

Cummings had been absent recently from Congress due to health concerns. He was previously treated for heart and knee issues, CBS News reported.

Reuters

More US diplomats implicated in Donald Trump’s Ukraine offensive

Messages released by Democrats indicate that Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland helped craft a statement for Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky
World
1 week ago

Trump defends attack on black US legislator amid cries of racism

US president takes aim at high-profile Democratic critic of his administration
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Catalan protest app does not work on iPhones
World / Europe
2.
The EU has weathered many crises since 1957
World / Europe
3.
Johnson poised to pull off Brexit deal
World / Europe
4.
Kim Jong-un astride a white stallion is serious ...
World

Related Articles

Schiff walks a tightrope as he spearheads drive to impeach Trump

World / Americas

Democrats urge witnesses of Trump-Ukraine matter to come forward

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.