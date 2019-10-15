Pot fails to get Canada on a high
Legalisation of cannabis in the country has not led to anticipated windfalls
Toronto — Pot legalisation was supposed to eliminate the black market, boost Canada’s economy and enrich investors. It hasn’t quite turned out that way.
A year after the country became the first major economy to legalise recreational cannabis, pot stocks have lost more than half their value, retail prices are nearly double those in the illicit market, sales are well below expectations and most companies are losing money.
To be sure, creating a national market from scratch was never going to be easy and the highly regulated model has attracted plaudits from around the world. But few in the industry are prepared to call the first year a success, and plenty of challenges lie ahead as new products such as vapes and edibles join dried flowers on store shelves in December.
Below, we separate the reality from the hype ahead of the October 17 anniversary:
Sales
In June 2018, four months before legalisation, Deloitte predicted that legal pot sales would be as high as C$4.34bn ($3.29bn) in 2019. Not so much.
Canadians bought C$524m of legal weed in the first seven months of 2019, according to Statistics Canada. Sales have steadily increased since February as more retail stores have opened, but major suppliers such as Aurora Cannabis have warned that revenue is likely to plateau in the fourth quarter before the new forms of the drug become available for sale.
“Probably the biggest disappointment’s been the rollout of retail,” said Bruce Campbell, founder of StoneCastle Investment Management, which manages the StoneCastle Cannabis Growth Fund. “It’ll probably be six or 12 months before we get broad retail, and that trickles down to everything else.”
Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s two most populous provinces with nearly 23-million people between them, only have 25 stores each, leaving a large chunk of Canada’s population underserved by physical stores.
The reasons for the dearth of shops are often political. Ontario’s government delayed the province’s store rollout for nearly six months after legalisation so as to consult with stakeholders and develop legislation, and then blamed the federal government for a lack of supply when it limited the initial number of locations to 25.
Whatever the reasons, the effect is real. Provinces with more bricks-and-mortar stores had sales per capita nearly 2.5 times higher than their counterparts with fewer stores, according to Eight Capital analyst Graeme Kreindler.
Prices
Another reason for slower-than-expected sales is that consumers are being asked to pay nearly twice as much a gram in the legal market than the black market — for less choice.
The average price for a gram of legal pot fell 3.9% to C$10.23 in the third quarter from the second quarter, the first drop since pot was legalised on October 17. But that remains nearly twice as high as black-market prices, according to Statistics Canada.
And only dried cannabis flowers and oils are currently available in the legal market. This leaves the black market to profit from popular formats such as edibles and vapes, until they begin to hit legal store shelves later in 2019. A Statistics Canada survey found 42% of pot consumers bought at least some of their pot from illegal sources in the second quarter.
“Eventually the black market will be replaced by the legalised market, but the question is whether that takes two years or five years or 10 years,” Campbell said.
Earnings dismay
Investors are hankering for companies that can turn a profit, but those are still few and far between. Of Canada’s six biggest companies by market value, five have recently disappointed the market, sending their stock prices tumbling.
“The lunch-bag let-down is that there are more companies that are focused on long-term growth than they are on becoming profitable in the near term,” said Charles Taerk, CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, which acts as an adviser for the cannabis-focused Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund. “Building an empire doesn’t necessarily translate to profitability.”
Stock rout
Losses haven’t been the only thing weighing on pot stocks. CannTrust Holdings’s regulatory breach led to the firing of its CEO, a joint investigation by securities regulators and police and the suspension of its cannabis licence. It also raised serious questions about the trustworthiness of pot companies and the ability of Canadian regulators to properly oversee the sector.
In addition, a growing vaping-related health crisis is generating scary headlines just before the first legal cannabis vapes hit Canadian shelves. All these issues are making it increasingly difficult for companies to raise money, and have cut the value of pot stocks by more than 50% since their recent highs in March 2019. This has been particularly hard on smaller companies that don’t have the capital cushions of their larger peers.
“There’s a growing separation between the haves and the have-nots,” Taerk said. “The ability to raise capital is now becoming more challenging for those companies that have not been able to prove their model.”
Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, for example, tumbled almost 40% over two days last week after it said it was unable to secure traditional sources of financing on “acceptable terms”. Without financing, the company said it may be forced to revise its construction schedule for two facilities in Ontario and Quebec.
“In order to survive, cannabis companies are left with few good options,” Seaport Global Securities analyst Brett Hundley said in a recent note. “We think a major shake-out is on the horizon.”
US opportunity
While Canada struggles to develop a functional market post-legalisation, the US is quietly eroding its neighbour’s first-mover advantage.
US cannabis companies’ stocks have been battered too, but several analysts say they’re likely to rebound faster and further than their Canadian counterparts. The biggest US multistate operators, or MSOs, are already generating more revenue than many of their Canadian peers, and there is a bevy of potential catalysts around the corner that could send them soaring.
“For the US MSO group, we see a completely different set of circumstances in place, and we would broadly recommend that investors rotate away from Canada and towards the US,” Hundley said in a note published on Monday.
The SAFE Banking Act became the first major piece of pro-cannabis legislation to pass the House of Representatives in September, and many other bills that would make life easier for pot firms are working their way through the legislative process. In addition, major states such as New York and New Jersey are expected to legalise recreational use by 2020, and many believe it’s only a matter of time before the federal government implements some form of legalisation as well.
Reasons for optimism
Yet changes are coming to Canada’s market that should buoy the industry. Canada’s legal store count is expected to grow significantly in the coming months, with Ontario alone set to open 50 new stores beginning later in 2019. Companies are also hopeful that the addition of edibles, beverages, vapes and topicals to the roster of legal products will attract new consumers and boost their sales and margins.
And most of Canada’s big pot producers have established a significant international presence that could help to offset any ongoing weakness in the Canadian market as legalisation spreads around the world.
“Everyone is so negative on what’s happening but I suspect that will turn because this is and will be one of the fastest-growing businesses in the next 10 years globally,” said StoneCastle’s Campbell.
“It’s just a function of who wins and who loses.”
