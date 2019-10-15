Pot fails to get Canada on a high

Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s two most populous provinces with nearly 23-million people between them, only have 25 stores each, leaving a large chunk of Canada’s population underserved by physical stores.

The reasons for the dearth of shops are often political. Ontario’s government delayed the province’s store rollout for nearly six months after legalisation so as to consult with stakeholders and develop legislation, and then blamed the federal government for a lack of supply when it limited the initial number of locations to 25.

Whatever the reasons, the effect is real. Provinces with more bricks-and-mortar stores had sales per capita nearly 2.5 times higher than their counterparts with fewer stores, according to Eight Capital analyst Graeme Kreindler.

Prices

Another reason for slower-than-expected sales is that consumers are being asked to pay nearly twice as much a gram in the legal market than the black market — for less choice.

The average price for a gram of legal pot fell 3.9% to C$10.23 in the third quarter from the second quarter, the first drop since pot was legalised on October 17. But that remains nearly twice as high as black-market prices, according to Statistics Canada.

And only dried cannabis flowers and oils are currently available in the legal market. This leaves the black market to profit from popular formats such as edibles and vapes, until they begin to hit legal store shelves later in 2019. A Statistics Canada survey found 42% of pot consumers bought at least some of their pot from illegal sources in the second quarter.

“Eventually the black market will be replaced by the legalised market, but the question is whether that takes two years or five years or 10 years,” Campbell said.

Earnings dismay

Investors are hankering for companies that can turn a profit, but those are still few and far between. Of Canada’s six biggest companies by market value, five have recently disappointed the market, sending their stock prices tumbling.

“The lunch-bag let-down is that there are more companies that are focused on long-term growth than they are on becoming profitable in the near term,” said Charles Taerk, CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, which acts as an adviser for the cannabis-focused Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund. “Building an empire doesn’t necessarily translate to profitability.”

Stock rout

Losses haven’t been the only thing weighing on pot stocks. CannTrust Holdings’s regulatory breach led to the firing of its CEO, a joint investigation by securities regulators and police and the suspension of its cannabis licence. It also raised serious questions about the trustworthiness of pot companies and the ability of Canadian regulators to properly oversee the sector.

In addition, a growing vaping-related health crisis is generating scary headlines just before the first legal cannabis vapes hit Canadian shelves. All these issues are making it increasingly difficult for companies to raise money, and have cut the value of pot stocks by more than 50% since their recent highs in March 2019. This has been particularly hard on smaller companies that don’t have the capital cushions of their larger peers.

“There’s a growing separation between the haves and the have-nots,” Taerk said. “The ability to raise capital is now becoming more challenging for those companies that have not been able to prove their model.”