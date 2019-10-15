Hunter Biden says Ukraine gas board stint was ‘proper, but poor judgment’

“I joined a board, I served honorably, I focused on corporate governance,” Hunter Biden said. “I didn’t have any discussions with my father before or after I joined the board, as it relates to it, other than that brief exchange that we had.”

Hunter Biden served a five-year term on the board of Burisma, the owner of which had been under investigation for alleged money laundering and abuse of power. The allegations predated his joining the board in April of 2014. He stepped down earlier in 2019.

“Was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp in many ways?” Hunter Biden said in the interview. “Yeah. And so I take, I take full responsibility for that.”

He also said that while the Biden name has probably helped professionally during his life, there has been “a lot of misinformation” about his qualifications for his role on the board of the gas company.

A graduate of Yale Law School, Biden served as vice-chairman of the board of Amtrak from 2006 to 2009. He has also worked for the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner.

“I think I had as much knowledge as anybody else that was on the board,” he said.

In a statement released through his attorney on Sunday, Hunter Biden said he would resign from the board of a BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company, a Chinese-backed private equity company, and promised to forgo all foreign work if his father was elected president.

He has also disputed Trump’s repeated unsubstantiated allegations that he procured $1.5bn from BHR after he flew on Air Force Two with his father in December 2013 to Beijing.

Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, disparaged Hunter Biden’s interview.