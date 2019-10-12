California’s PG&E blasted over ‘greed and neglect’

San Francisco — Faced with mounting public anger over massive blackouts, California governor Gavin Newsom blamed Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for years of “greed and neglect” and demanded major structural changes at the bankrupt utility.

Newsom’s comments came as many Californians questioned whether PG&E overreacted to a windstorm that did not prove as powerful as forecast. The company cut electricity to more than 2-million people — the largest pre-emptive blackout in the state’s history — to prevent its power lines from sparking wildfires.

The Democrat governor, who, on Wednesday, called the blackouts “appropriate under the circumstances”, took a dramatically harsher tone on Thursday, blaming PG&E for not hardening its grid and saying the outage was the result of years of bad choices. His comments came just before PG&E’s CEO made his first public appearance, apologising to customers for the “hardship” the power failures have caused while defending the decision.

The company said it has restored service to more than half the customers affected, according to a statement issued at about 11pm California time.

Shares of PG&E plunged on Thursday after the utility was stripped of exclusive control over its bankruptcy process and a judge allowed competing plans from wildfire victims and bondholders to advance. The surprise led Citi analysts to cut the stock to sell and warn that there’s a 75% chance the shares could fall to zero.

Story of ‘greed’

“It’s decisions that were not made that have led to this moment in PG&E’s history — it is not conditions,” Newsom said at a Thursday evening press conference in the state’s emergency operations centre. “This is not, from my perspective, a climate change story so much as a story of greed and neglect.”

Newsom said he wanted to see a “major re-organisation of this entity” and said PG&E was too large to move quickly, but stopped short of saying what kind of structural changes he preferred.