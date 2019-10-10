Joe Biden calls for impeachment as Trump lashes out at whistle-blower

“With his words and his actions, President Trump has indicted himself. By obstructing justice, refusing to comply with a congressional inquiry, he’s already convicted himself,” Biden said. “In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts. To preserve our constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached.”

Trump fired back on Twitter. “So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment — and I did nothing wrong.”

The House began impeachment proceedings against Trump in September over his attempts to have Ukraine’s president investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Despite Trump’s allegations, which he made without evidence, that Biden engaged in improper dealings in Ukraine, there are few signs the controversy has damaged the Democrat former vice-president’s 2020 prospects. Public opinion polls, including those taken by Reuters/Ipsos, have shown Biden’s support remaining relatively stable.

Whistle-blower’s lawyers respond

On Wednesday, Trump again described the inquiry as a partisan attack. “It turns out that the whistle-blower is a Democrat, strong Democrat, and is working with one of my opponents as a Democrat,” Trump told reporters.

Lawyers for the whistle-blower responded in a statement, denying that political factors have influenced the complaint. “Our client has never worked for or advised a political candidate, campaign or party,” they said in a statement. “Our client has spent their entire government career in apolitical, civil servant positions.”

The day after the White House declared its refusal to co-operate with the impeachment probe, Trump added that he would respond if House Democrats “give us our rights”.

The addition of Gowdy to Trump’s legal team marked a pivot from late September, when outside lawyer Jay Sekulow said there were no plans to beef up the legal team. Sekulow announced Gowdy’s hiring on Wednesday.

The three congressional committees leading the inquiry were working on final arrangements on Wednesday to interview the whistle-blower. This week, the state department abruptly blocked the US ambassador to the EU, who had been in touch with Ukrainian officials on Trump’s behalf, from speaking to the inquiry.

The investigation is focused on whether Trump used almost $400m in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to begin an investigation of the Bidens. Trump has defended the July 25 phone call to Zelensky.

Most Democrats want to impeach Trump, even if that means less chance of the party winning back the White House in 2020, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, found that 55% of Democrats said their party leaders should press ahead with impeachment even “if it means a lengthy and expensive process that could weaken their chances of winning the presidency in 2020”.

An even higher number — 66% of Democrats — agreed that Congress should pursue impeachment, “even if that means it will need to postpone efforts to pass laws that could benefit me”.

