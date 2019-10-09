World / Americas

Fed members worried about rising global risks and trade wars

09 October 2019 - 21:58 Agency Staff
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — American central bankers have grown more worried, saying a global slowdown and President Donald Trump’s trade wars could drag down hiring and the broader economy with it, meeting minutes showed Wednesday.

While the outlook remains good for the moment — with strong jobs markets, low unemployment and the general public continuing to loosen purse strings — weaker recent economic data have put clouds on the horizon, the minutes showed.

“Participants generally had become more concerned about risks associated with trade tensions and adverse developments in the geopolitical and global economic spheres,” according to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September 17-18 meeting.

Several noted that models gauging recession probabilities had “increased notably in recent months”. At that meeting, a majority of Fed policymakers voted to cut interest rates and markets expect them to do so again later in October, helping to cushion the world’s largest economy as exports weaken, industrial costs rise and foreign demand sinks.

But members of the central bank are grappling with a complex economic picture, the minutes showed, as ominous developments creep into what has otherwise been a sunny picture of steady growth and historically low unemployment.

While some have grown more anxious, a minority oppose rate cuts, saying the economy’s current health does not justify them.

Economic forecasters expect third quarter GDP growth will prove the slowest of the year but remain solid, a view shared by members of the Fed’s interest rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, according to the minutes.

“Participants agreed that consumer spending was increasing at a strong pace,” they said. But several noted that skittish companies had stopped investing, which ultimately could cause “slower hiring, which in turn, could damp the growth of income and consumption”.

“Participants generally judged that downside risks to the outlook for economic activity had increased somewhat since their July meeting,” the minutes said.

A “clearer picture” was emerging of a drawn-out slump in business spending, a recession in manufacturing and a steep fall-off in exports.

Following the September Fed meeting, the US commerce department reported that in August annual growth in consumer spending had been the weakest in nearly a year. Labour department figures also released on Wednesday showed softening demand for workers in that month as well.

Meanwhile, indicators tracking manufacturing and services industries, as well as business and consumer confidence — so-called “soft” indicators often seen as a harbinger for weakness in hiring and spending — continued to worsen.

On the other hand, unemployment in August fell to its lowest level in 50 years, demand for housing is rising and the pace of hiring, while slower, remains more than strong enough to absorb new entrants into the labour market, economists say.

AFP

Fed to resume Treasury purchases to avoid fresh money market turmoil

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says the move is not a return to crisis-era quantitative easing programmes
World
1 day ago

Fed policymakers are open to more easing after US job growth slows

Fed presidents of Boston and Atlanta signal they could back a rates cut
World
3 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Diverse opinions seem to be lacking at the Reserve Bank

Surely someone could have argued in the MPC meeting for lower rates
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Two killed in Yom Kippur shooting in Germany
World / Europe
2.
Fed members worried about rising global risks and ...
World / Americas
3.
Africa worries about the end of the month, not ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Gloves off as Trump impeachment bid intensifies
World / Americas

Related Articles

BIS says central bank stimulus is distorting financial markets

World

Prospect of US rate cut boosts rand

Markets

Fed chair pushes back on Trump’s Twitter warpath

Opinion

GILLIAN TETT: Fed’s money market moves remind us we’re flying blind

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.