Trump decries ‘ridiculous, endless wars’ after major policy shift on Syria

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Monday justified his decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey’s border with Syria, saying the US needed to get out of “ridiculous, endless wars”.

The US withdrawal from key positions along Syria's northern border, announced late on Sunday, marks a major policy shift and effectively abandons the Kurds, who were Washington's main ally in the battle against Islamic State (IS) jihadists.

The president has also drawn fierce criticism from congressional allies over the decision. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican who is normally a close Trump ally, said on Monday he would introduce bipartisan legislation to sanction Turkey if it invades Syria and suspend it from Nato if it attacks Kurdish forces.

“Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured IS fighters in their neighbourhood,” Trump tweeted.

“The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so,” he said. “They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for almost 3 years but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home.”

He added that if Turkey takes any action he considers “in his unmatched wisdom” to be off limits he will “obliterate Turkey’s economy”.