Increase in US jobs less than expected in September

Washington — US private hiring was less than forecast in September as wage gains cooled, offering a warning that the record-long expansion is poised for further slowing even as the jobless rate fell to a half-century low.

Private payrolls expanded by 114,000 after an upwardly revised 122,000 advance the prior month, according to a labour department report on Friday that missed the median estimate of economists for a 130,000 gain. Total nonfarm payrolls climbed a below-forecast 136,000, which was boosted by 1,000 temporary government workers to prepare for the 2020 census count.

Average hourly earnings rose 2.9% from a year earlier, the weakest in more than a year and missing estimates. The jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.5% from 3.7%, for the lowest since December 1969.

Even with the unexpectedly shaky jobs and wage figures, traders of fed funds futures slightly reduced the amount of easing they expect from the US central bank in 2019 and marginally trimmed their expectations for an October cut amid a lower-than-expected unemployment rate. US stock futures rose and treasuries fell.

More broadly, the downbeat reading adds to signs President Donald Trump’s trade policy and weakness abroad pose an increasing threat to growth in the world’s largest economy, though the unemployment rate decline will offer him a chance to boast about economic gains.

The jobs report caps a week of US economic data that whipsawed stocks and sent already-low treasury yields tumbling, led by a key manufacturing gauge that sank deeper into contraction with the worst reading in a decade. A slowdown also threatens Trump’s re-election prospects in 2020, with the president frequently staking his message on a strong economy.

Investors expect the central bank to cut interest rates when the committee next gathers October 29-30. The report will may further fuel betting that the Fed will cut rates more aggressively, with some economists seeing easing at this year’s two remaining meetings in October and December.