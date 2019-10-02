World / Americas

US Senator Bernie Sanders suspends campaign for heart procedure

One of the front-runners in the Democrat race for the US presidency, Sanders had two stents inserted and ‘is conversing and in good spirits’

02 October 2019 - 18:53 John Whitesides
Senator Bernie Sanders. Picture: AFP
Washington — US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalised on Tuesday with chest pains and a blockage in one artery, and will suspend his campaign for the White House until further notice, an adviser said.

Sanders, 78, was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for 2020 presidential campaign events when he experienced discomfort and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “Senator Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.” 

Sanders, the oldest candidate among the 19 contenders for the Democrat presidential nomination, was scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in Las Vegas and appear at a gun safety forum on Wednesday.

Aides did not offer any guidance on how long Sanders might be off the campaign trail. The first nominating contest is not until February 3 in Iowa, but Sanders is one of 12 candidates scheduled to participate in the fourth Democrat debate in Ohio on October 15.

From Vermont, Sanders has been among the top contenders in the crowded field seeking the 2020 nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

A Democra and socialist, Sanders galvanised progressives during a 2016 run for president when he lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton but popularised left-wing ideas such as Medicare for all, his proposal for a government-run healthcare plan based on the system for Americans over the age of 65.

Sanders had been running in second place in the Democrat race behind front-runner Joe Biden until the last month, when a surge by fellow progressive and Senator Elizabeth Warren moved her ahead of Sanders in many polls.

The campaign halt comes the day after Sanders reported a big $25.3m fundraising haul for the third quarter, putting him in the early lead in the closely watched campaign money race.

Democrat  2020 rival Kamala Harris, a US senator from California, said on Twitter, “Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there’s one thing I know about him, he’s a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon.” 

Reuters

Warren and Sanders stand out in Democratic debates

Progressive policies on health care and immigration pit Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders against other presidential contenders
2 months ago

First US Democratic debate may be live tweeted by Trump

On Wednesday night, Democratic candidates will have just 60 seconds to answer a question and 30 seconds to respond to a follow-up
3 months ago

Too many Democrats are chasing the presidency

Unless Oprah Winfrey changes her mind, it is not clear who the breakout celebrity Democrat will be, writes Edward Luce
3 months ago

